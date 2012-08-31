(Adds comments and details from paragraph 6)

ZURICH, Aug 31 Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova aims to increase annual sales to China by five times to 100 million Swiss francs ($105 million) in five years by helping its relatively untapped market to develop, Chief Executive Lukas Braunschweiler said.

"If the Chinese market develops as our analysis predicts today, then China will be the second-biggest market for us behind the United States in 10 years," he said in an interview.

Sonova, the world's largest producer of hearing aids, currently makes about a third of its sales in the United States but lags Germany's Siemens in China.

Demand from the growing ranks of the elderly has helped boost the global market for hearing aids, but Sonova's earnings have been hit by the strong Swiss franc.

Braunschweiler, who took charge last November, said only 4 to 5 percent of people with hearing problems in China have hearing aids, compared with 20 percent in the West.

"The main problem is that possible customers only have very few places to go where then can buy a hearing aid and get fitted," he said. "We have to develop the market with hospitals and government bodies and help to train audiologists."

Sonova is trying to rebuild investor confidence after its top management quit last year following an investigation into executive share sales ahead of a profit warning.

It was also shaken by a recall of cochlear implants following malfunctions, which are now back on the market.

Braunschweiler confirmed the company's five-year target to lift its operating margin to 25 percent from 19.5 percent.

He also has high hopes for Sonova's new Lyric hearing aid, which is the size of a grain of rice and can be left deep inside the ear for up to four months at a time.

"But such a new format needs time to establish itself," he said. "We expect a similar development as with contact lenses. It took years for these to reach attractive volumes."

"Contact lenses now make up about 20 percent of the optical market. If we ever reach 20 percent of our hearing aid turnover with Lyric, then that would be a substantial sum," he said. ($1 = 0.9526 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Emma Thomasson; editing by Jane Baird)