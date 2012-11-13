Pregnancy after breast cancer doesn't raise recurrence risk-study
CHICAGO, June 3 Women who have had breast cancer often forego pregnancy for fear that it will increase the chances of their cancer coming back.
ZURICH Nov 13 Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova said it is on track to meet its targets for the 2012/13 financial year on Tuesday after a stronger dollar and a good performance from its cochlear implants business helped first-half sales beat expectations.
Sales in the six months to end September rose 14.3 percent to 872 million Swiss francs ($920 million) beating the average analyst forecast of 853 million francs in a Reuters poll.
Net profit was 149 million Swiss francs ($157 million) also surpassing forecasts.
Sonova, which competes with Denmark's William Demant and Germany's Siemens said it still expected full-year sales growth of 7-9 percent in local currencies while operating margin should grow in the 15-20 percent range. ($1 = 0.9482 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
CHICAGO, June 3 Women who have had breast cancer often forego pregnancy for fear that it will increase the chances of their cancer coming back.
CHICAGO, June 3 Adding Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga to standard hormone therapy reduced by nearly 40 percent the risk of death for men newly diagnosed with prostate cancer that had spread to other parts of the body, according to new trial results.