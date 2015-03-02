ZURICH, March 2 Sonova, the world's largest maker of hearing aids, says it will acquire Germany's Hansaton Akustik GmbH for an undisclosed price, in a bid to bolster its retail presence in Germany.

The Swiss firm also said it plans to cut roughly 100 jobs at its Staefa, Switzerland headquarters, in a bid to lower costs against the backdrop of a surging Swiss franc. (Reporting By Karolin Schaps)