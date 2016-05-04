ZURICH May 4 Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova is buying Dutch-based AudioNova for 830 million euros ($953.4 million) in cash to expand its retail presence, Sonova said in a statement on Wednesday.

The addition of AudioNova's 1,300 stores in eight countries will boost Sonova's presence to more than 3,300 stores worldwide.

In 2016, AudioNova is expected to generate sales of approximately 360 million euros and an EBITDA margin of around 16 percent, Sonova said, adding it expected the acquisition to lift earnings per share starting in the financial year 2017/2018.

