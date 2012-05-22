(Repeats with additional codes, no changes to text)

* Sonova FY EBITA 315.2 mln Sfr vs 332 mln poll f'cast

* Sees sales growth of 7-9 pct in 2012/2013

* Expects EBITA to grow 15-20 pct

ZURICH, May 22 Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova expects sales and operating profit to grow in the current financial year after the strong Swiss franc hit its operating profit in 2011/12.

The growing ranks of the elderly have shielded Sonova and its rivals, such as Denmark's William Demant and Germany's Siemens, in the hearing aid market from a turbulent world economy.

Group earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) for the year to end-March fell 3.5 percent to 315.2 million Swiss francs ($335 million). Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast an average EBITA of 332 million Swiss francs.

Sonova, which makes the world's first waterproof hearing aid which can be worn when swimming, said it expects sales growth of 7-9 percent and EBITA to rise 15-20 percent in local currencies in the 2012/2013 financial year.

Earlier this month, William Demant and fellow Danish competitor GN Store Nord both said they had gained market share in the first quarter, as the sale of hearing aids kept good momentum.

Group sales inched up 0.2 percent to 1.620 billion Swiss francs, slightly below the 1.629 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.

Sales in Sonova's hearing implants segment were 96.3 million Swiss francs, as its cochlear implants returned to the market after being pulled for a malfunction. It expects the segment to achieve break-even EBITA in 2012/2013. ($1=0.9406 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Mike Nesbit)