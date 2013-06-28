BRIEF-SanBio takes out 900 mln yen loan
* Says it took out a loan of 900 million yen from Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation , with interest rate of 1.3 percent and a term of five years
ZURICH, June 28 Sonova's co-founder said on Friday that he will reduce his stake in the hearing aid firm to just over 6 percent to finance other business interests.
Andy Rihs said he will sell up to 500,000 further shares depending on market conditions, after placing 500,000 in January, amounting to a sale of roughly 1.6 percent of his overall Sonova stake.
Rihs, who remains a Sonova board member, said he would prefer to place the shares with private and institutional shareholders with a long-term interest in the company. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by David Cowell)
* Says it took out a loan of 900 million yen from Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation , with interest rate of 1.3 percent and a term of five years
* Says it terminated three business cooperation agreements with API Co Ltd and Yakult Honsha Company, Limited
* Says it receives patent on March 31, for novel crystal form of atorvastatin hemi-calcium, hydrate thereof, and method of producing the same