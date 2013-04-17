ZURICH, April 17 Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova
said on Wednesday it may appeal a U.S. court verdict
awarding $7.25 million in damages in a case brought by a patient
whose cochlear implant malfunctioned.
The device in question was part of a voluntary recall issued
by Advanced Bionics in March 2006, Sonova said.
The company also said it would reassess its provisions for
such claims, which could affect the financial year 2012-13
results.
Sonova bought Advanced Bionics in 2009 in a bid to increase
its focus on the inner ear, but voluntarily recalled some
implant devices worldwide the following year after two more
instances of malfunction.
