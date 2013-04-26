ZURICH, April 26 Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova
said its U.S. subsidiary would increase claims
provisions by 198 million Swiss francs ($209 mln) after a U.S.
court found the unit had supplied a faulty device.
The increase brings the company's total provisions for such
claims to 250 million Swiss francs.
Sonova, which said a further 27 similar cases were pending,
declined to specify how the increased provisions would affect
its 2012-2013 results.
Sonova also said it would appeal the decision from earlier
this month, when a U.S. court awarded $7.25 million in damages
against its Advanced Bionics subsidiary in a case brought by a
patient whose cochlear implant malfunctioned.
The company said the damages award was unexpectedly high, as
it included punitive damages, which it said it would contest.
The device in question was part of a voluntary recall issued by
Advanced Bionics in March 2006.
Sonova bought Advanced Bionics in 2009 in a bid to increase
its focus on the inner ear.
($1 = 0.9474 Swiss francs)
