NEW YORK May 9 Sontag Advisory, which oversees $3.6 billion of investments for wealthy families and individuals, has reversed its policy of accepting payments from Charles Schwab Corp and Fidelity Investments for recommending the brokerage firms to Sontag clients.

Sontag, a New York-based investment adviser owned by National Financial Partners Corp., had been paid a percentage of the assets its clients invested in certain mutual funds sold by the discount brokers. The mutual funds have no transaction charges, but fund companies pay Schwab and Fidelity for sales through the brokers' vast distribution networks.

Reuters last month reported that a few registered investment advisers, including Sontag, were collecting part of that sales fee and not sharing it with their clients - a practice that may violate their fiduciary duties to those clients. Reuters reported that regulators may be investigating the practice.

Spokespeople at Schwab and Fidelity described the payments as "service fees" for administrative and support services that the advisers performed. Sontag, however, in an updated disclosure filing, said the fees could pose a potential conflict of interest.

"Although there was no cost to clients for SA's participation, it was considered a potential conflict of interest because SA received an economic benefit for recommending that clients use either Schwab or Fidelity as custodian," it wrote. It said it terminated its "hard dollar" arrangements with the brokers as of April 1.

Sontag and other wealth managers that are not registered as brokers often direct clients to make investment transactions and deposit their assets with brokers that offer free or discounted business services to the advisers.

Fidelity has no plans to amend fee-sharing arrangements with advisers that help it defray servicing costs, a spokeswoman said. Citing the firm's policy of not commenting on clients, she declined to discuss the shift at Sontag, which has discretion over almost 6,000 client accounts.

A Schwab spokeswoman and Robert Ross, Sontag's chief compliance officer, did not respond to requests for comment.

A spokeswoman for National Financial Partners declined to comment.

Sontag in its recent disclosure document also wrote without explanation that it no longer participates in a program in which it received client referrals from Fidelity.

Schwab and TD Ameritrade Holdings also refer wealthy clients with sophisticated needs to investment advisers. Fidelity is the only broker that has not collected a piece of the advisers' ongoing management fees for successful referrals. (Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Leslie Adler)