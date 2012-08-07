Aug 7 Voice and data communication equipment
maker Sonus Networks Inc's second-quarter revenue
missed analysts' estimates and it forecast current-quarter sales
below expectations.
Sonus said it expects third-quarter revenue between $51
million and $53 million.
Analysts on average were expecting $68.5 million in revenue,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sonus said it started restructuring its operations to cut
costs and expects to record a $2.3 million charge in the third
quarter.
Loss widened to $11.7 million, or 4 cents per share, for the
second quarter from $6.4 million, or 2 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, Sonus, which counts AT&T Inc and
Qwest Communications among its top customers,
reported a loss of 3 cents per share.
Revenue for the company, which competes with Acme Packet Inc
, rose 11 percent to $57.6 million.
Analysts had expected a loss of 3 cents per share, on
revenue of $58.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Westford, Massachusetts-based company closed
at $1.81 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.