By Ronald Grover
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 18 Sony Entertainment, under
pressure from hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb to improve the
profitability of its film studio, has hired consultancy Bain &
Company to help identify more than $100 million in cost cuts
through layoffs and other means, according to a source with
knowledge of the move.
Bain's hiring is expected to be announced at a Sony investor
meeting scheduled at the company's Culver City, California
studio lot on Thursday, according to the source.
"As part of a nearly four year process of increasing fiscal
discipline, Sony Pictures is conducting a review of its business
to identify further efficiencies," Sony spokesman Charles
Sipkins said in a statement.
"Our objective is, and always has been, to operate an
efficient studio that is uniquely positioned to capitalize on
future growth opportunities."
Bain's engagement was first reported by the New York Times.
Loeb, an activist investor who owns about 7 percent of the
Japanese electronics and entertainment conglomerate through his
Third Point hedge fund, wrote to Sony Corp CEO Kazuo
Hirai in May to encourage "a more disciplined management
approach to Sony Entertainment."
The studio has since replaced its film marketing chief and
reduced film marketing costs.
In October, Sony reported that its Pictures unit, which
includes the movie studio as well as TV production and TV
networks, had a second quarter operating loss of $181 million,
due in part to the underperformance of summer film "White House
Down."
The company's box office performance has improved lately with
hits like "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2."