TOKYO Jan 25 A state-backed fund wants a
venture owned by Nissan Motor Co Ltd and NEC Corp
to merge with Sony Corp's lithium ion battery
operations to prevent rivals in China and Taiwan from capturing
key technologies, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Friday.
Sony, which is hurrying to offload noncore operations, makes
lithium ion power packs for tablets, PCs and mobile phones. Sony
values the unit - which has three factories in Japan and two
overseas assembly plants - at 52 billion yen ($580 million).
The Yomiuri said Japan's Innovation Network Corp of Japan is
encouraging the Nissan-NEC venture, Automotive Energy Supply
Corporation, to buy a majority stake in Sony's battery unit.
The state-backed fund has also offered to invest in the
merged firm but is also looking for other domestic buyers in
case talks fall through, the paper said, citing sources familiar
with the matter.
($1 = 90.0000 Japanese yen)
