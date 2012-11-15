TOKYO Nov 15 Sony Corp said a Moody's
downgrade of its credit rating last week means that some of its
commercial clients would be able to demand up to $585 million in
immediate reimbursement on advances paid to Sony.
No such demands have been made, Sony said in a statement on
Thursday. The maker of PlayStation 3 game consoles and Vaio
personal computers said it would be able to pay any such claims
with cash on hand and short-term loans should its partners ask
for reimbursement.
Moody's Investors Service downgraded its rating on Sony to
Baa1 from A3 with a negative outlook on fears that the TV
maker's earnings will remain weak.