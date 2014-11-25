BRIEF-Sharp unit SEC announces lawsuits
* Says United Mechanical Inc (UMI) filed a lawsuit against co's U.S.-based unit Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC)
TOKYO Nov 25 Sony Corp mobile chief Hiroki Totoki says:
* Important to create profitable business structure even if sales slide 20 percent to 30 percent
* To conduct further restructuring in the next business year Further company coverage:
* Says United Mechanical Inc (UMI) filed a lawsuit against co's U.S.-based unit Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC)
* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 718.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2015 (535.2 million yuan) * In the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for FY 2016 to be 250 million yuan