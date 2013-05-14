BRIEF-Bid Corp acquires Guzmán Gastronomía and Cuttings
* Management have agreed to retain a 10% interest in Guzmán Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 14 Sony Corp: * U.S.-traded shares up 4.3 percent after hedge fund call for entertainment spin-off
* Management have agreed to retain a 10% interest in Guzmán Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Publishing group formed by last year's merger of Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso and Itedi will be called Gedi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, April 5 U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its soybean and corn seeds.