The logo of Sony Corp is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

TOKYO Sony Corp said it will close an office building in Tokyo and relocate the 4,800 people who work there to other sites in and around Japan's capital to help squeeze costs as it seeks to return to profit.

The Shinagawa Technology Center, close to its Tokyo headquarters, will be vacated by September next year, a Sony spokesman told Reuters, with the property being returned to its owners.

