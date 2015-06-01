TOKYO, June 1 An influential former Sony Corp
executive on Monday urged current Chief Executive Kazuo
Hirai to focus on innovation than just restructuring in a letter
criticising the Japanese firm's management ahead of a
shareholder meeting this month.
The letter by Tamotsu Iba, a former Sony CFO and vice
chairman, was sent to Sony executives the same day that Japan's
corporate governance code took effect with the aim of improving
shareholder accountability in a country where companies have
been criticised for not looking after investors' interests.
Reuters obtained a copy of the letter from a source. A Sony
spokesman declined to comment about the contents of the letter,
the third that Iba has sent to Sony's management since the
beginning of the year.
In Monday's letter, Iba criticised Hirai's plans to give
Sony units more independence in decision-making and said the
company should consider issuing class shares - similar to plans
by Toyota Motor Corp - to secure long-term funds.
He also lamented the lack of innovation which he said dimmed
the once iconic brand's appeal.
Sony is due to hold is annual shareholder meeting on June
23. While Iba owns only a small stake, according to people with
knowledge of the matter, he is part of a so-called "old boys"
network of influential former executives who played a role in
pushing out Hirai's predecessor, Howard Stringer.
Investors, however, have said Iba's criticism of Hirai and
his management team is unlikely to gain much traction because
Sony stocks have more than doubled over the past year amid the
restructuring drive.
