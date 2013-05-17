May 18 Sony Corp plans to appoint Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Chief Executive Osamu Nagayama as chairman, the Nikkei reported.

Nagayama's appointment will be finalized on June 20 at a board meeting to be held immediately after a shareholders' meeting, the business daily said.

Outgoing chairman Howard Stringer, who served as Sony's CEO between 2005 and 2012, will retire in June, the Japanese paper said. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)