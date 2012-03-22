TOKYO, March 22 Sony Corp will sell its chemical business, which makes films and adhesives used in TVs, cameras and mobile phones, to the state-backed Development Bank of Japan, a source familiar with the matter said.

The bank will pay about 30 billion yen to 40 billion yen ($360-480 million) for the unit, the Nikkei business daily reported earlier.

Sony and the lender, which both declined to comment, will sign a memorandum of understanding as soon as Thursday, the source said on condition of anonymity.

The sale of some or all the unit, which employs 3,000 people, would represent another step in making Sony asset-light, bringing it closer to Apple Inc.'s strategy of keeping design and product development in-house and relying on third parties for fabrication.

For the past several months Sony has been dumping production capacity. In December it agreed to sell its nearly 50 percent share in a joint liquid crystal display venture with Samsung Electronics to the Korean company, exiting a fabrication partnership that had forced it to buy panels at high cost amid a LCD supply glut.

Sony last year also agreed to merge its production of small LCDs with that of Toshiba Corp and Hitachi Ltd in company Japan Display, which is two-thirds owned by the taxpayer-funded Innovation Network Corp of Japan.

Kazuo Hirai, who will take over as president of Sony on April 1, has said he will focus on building Sony's network business by using the gaming unit and its connect PlayStation console as a model for the rest of the firm.

Sony in the year ending March 31 expects a 220 billion yen net deficit, much of it the result of losses in its television unit.