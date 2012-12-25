* China sales to drop this FY, recover and grow from next
* Sony emerging markets business to grow 40 pct by FY 2014
BEIJING Dec 25 Sony Corp's business in
China has "more or less" returned to levels seen before recent
protests against Japan's actions over a group of disputed
islands, the Japanese company's China chief, Nobuki Kurita, told
reporters on Tuesday.
Calls for boycotts of Japanese products broke out across
China in September after Japan nationalised two of a group of
disputed East China Sea islands, known as the Diaoyu in Chinese
and the Senkaku in Japanese, by purchasing them from their
private owners.
The spat plunged relations between Japan and China into a
deep freeze and hit sales of Japanese goods in China. Kurita
said, however, that Sony's China business would recover strongly
in the coming three business years after a dip in the current
one.
"My general impression is business conditions have more or
less returned to the pre-crisis environment," he told a media
briefing at a Sony store in eastern Beijing.
He saw sales in China falling 10 percent in the business
year to next March from the previous year, but rebounding in the
year to March 2013 and growing strongly in the two subsequent
years.
Kurita declined to comment on what impact the election of
the hawkish Shinzo Abe as Japan's new prime minister could have
on Japan-China relations.
Abe has vowed not to back down on the island dispute, but
still must balance that stance with the need for stable
relations with China. Japanese media have reported that he will
send a special envoy to China to mend ties.
"There's no market that has no risk," he said when asked
about Japan-China relations.
"Our mandate is to maximise our business potential in any
given situation."
Kurita said he expects Sony's business in emerging markets
to grow about 40 percent from the current level to reach some
2.6 trillion yen ($31 billion) in the business year ending in
March 2015. China would account for "a good chunk" of that
growth, he said.
($1 = 84.7950 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Jonathan Standing
and Edmund Klamann)