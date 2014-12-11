Visitors looks at Sony Corp's PlayStation 4 game consoles and control pads displayed at a booth during the Tokyo Game Show 2014 in Makuhari, east of Tokyo September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino /Files

SHANGHAI Sony Corp will sell its PlayStation 4 in China for 2,899 yuan ($468) starting from Jan. 11, a company executive said on Thursday.

This marks PlayStation's official entry into China, the world's third-largest gaming market, after Beijing lifted a 14-year ban on foreign gaming consoles earlier this year. Microsoft Corp launched its Xbox in China in September.

China may be a tough market to crack with strict censorship blocking many popular games. Gaming consoles were banned until January this year, meaning PC and mobile games dominate the Chinese market, where gaming revenues hit $14 billion last year.

($1 = 6.1881 yuan)

(Reporting by Kauznori Takada; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by John Ruwitch)