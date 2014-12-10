SHANGHAI Dec 11 Sony Corp should fear
China's censors almost as much as rival Microsoft Corp
as it prepares to unveil the price and release date of its
PlayStation 4 gaming console in the world's third-largest gaming
market.
The announcement, due to be made in Shanghai around 0900 GMT
on Thursday, comes hot on the heels of the launch of Microsoft's
Xbox console in China as both firms rush to capitalise on the
lifting a 14-year ban on foreign gaming consoles.
Sony has yet to detail its plans for the PlayStation 4 in
China, including the price tag and sales targets. But consumer
technology analysts say one key variable could be beyond the
company's control: Beijing's notoriously tough censors.
"The Chinese censor will be Sony's biggest challenge," said
Roger Sheng, research director at tech research firm Gartner.
China's tight censorship regime is expected to limit the
number of gaming titles available, at least initially, as all
software needs official approval before it can be sold, analysts
say. These approvals can take a long time.
Some of the best-selling PlayStation games, such as "Grand
Theft Auto" which features gruesome killings and scantily clad
women, are unlikely to be approved.
The Xbox, which sells for 3,699 yuan ($598), currently has
10 titles on sale in China, mainly censor-friendly sporting
games such as "Forza Motorsport 5". Microsoft has not released
Xbox sales figures for China.
The PlayStation 4, first launched in the United States and
Europe in November last year, had sold over 13 million units
globally as of September, the fastest pace of sales of all the
PlayStation models since the first console was launched in 1994.
Loss-making Sony is counting on its gaming business to
partially offset weakness in its mobile division, after the poor
showing by its Xperia smartphones weighed heavily on recent
earnings.
The Japanese electronics giant is targeting as much as 1.6
trillion yen ($13.47 billion) in global revenue from its gaming
and related network businesses in the fiscal year to March 2018,
from 1.3 trillion yen expected for the current year.
China, however, may not be the right place to look for a
major sales boost. Because gaming consoles were banned until
January, PC and mobile games dominate the Chinese market, where
gaming revenues grew by more than a third from 2012 to nearly
$14 billion last year.
Sony will sell its consoles in China through a joint venture
with Shanghai Oriental Pearl Group Co Ltd.
($1 = 6.1855 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 118.7700 yen)
(Editing by Stephen Coates)