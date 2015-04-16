LOS ANGELES, April 16 Sony Corp's Sony Pictures Entertainment objected to the online release by WikiLeaks on Thursday of more than 30,000 documents that were obtained by hackers in a massive cyber attack last year.

"The cyber-attack on Sony Pictures was a malicious criminal act, and we strongly condemn the indexing of stolen employee and other private and privileged information on WikiLeaks," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)