Sept 2 Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc has
reached a settlement agreement with nine former employees who
had filed a lawsuit claiming that their personal data was stolen
in a 2014 hacking tied to the studio's release of a comedy film
set in North Korea, "The Interview."
The plaintiffs' have until Oct. 19 to submit a motion for
preliminary approval of the proposed settlement case, according
to a court filing. No additional details on the settlement were
made public.
The news was first reported by Hollywood and media news
website deadline.com.
In June, a U.S. judge had rejected a bid by Sony Pictures,
the entertainment arm of Sony Corp, to dismiss the
lawsuit.
The former workers, who had sought class-action status on
the suit, had said Sony's negligence caused them economic harm
by forcing them to beef up credit monitoring to address their
greater risk of identity theft.
The attack, which surfaced in November, wiped out massive
amounts of data and led to the online distribution of email,
sensitive employee data and pirated copies of new movies.
Sony Pictures could not be reached for comment immediately.
(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)