(Adds more details on settlement, context)
By Nate Raymond
Oct 20 Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc has
agreed to pay up to $8 million to resolve a lawsuit by employees
who claimed their personal data was stolen in a 2014 hacking
tied to the studio's release of a comedy set in North Korea,
"The Interview."
The settlement with the Sony Corp unit and current
and former employees was disclosed in papers filed on Monday in
federal court in Los Angeles.
Under the deal, Sony will pay up to $2.5 million, or $10,000
per person, to reimburse employees for identity theft losses and
up to $2 million, or $1,000 per person, to reimburse them for
protective measures they took after the cyber attack.
Sony has also agreed to pay up to $3.49 million to cover
legal fees and costs, according to court papers. The settlement
must be approved by U.S. District Judge Gary Klausner.
Neither Sony nor a lawyer for the plaintiffs immediately
responded to requests for comment on Tuesday.
"The Interview" starred Seth Rogen and James Franco, and
depicted the fictional assassination of North Korean leader Kim
Jong Un.
Sony shelved the movie's wide theatrical release after the
hacking, which surfaced in November and drew international
attention. It later offered the movie through digital downloads.
The attack, for which U.S. officials blamed North Korean
hackers, wiped out massive amounts of data and led to the online
distribution of email, sensitive employee data and pirated
copies of new movies.
The lawsuit was filed soon after by former employees who
contended Sony's negligence caused them economic harm by forcing
them to beef up credit monitoring to address their greater risk
of identity theft.
They also said the data breach was an "epic nightmare" for
them and thousands of former colleagues.
In June, Klausner rejected Sony's bid to dismiss the
lawsuit, saying the employees could pursue their claims that
Sony was negligent and violated a California confidentiality
law.
The case is Corona et al v. Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc,
U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No.
14-09600.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese
and Phil Berlowitz)