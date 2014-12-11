Dec 11 Sony Pictures Entertainment was trying to
stop downloads of its documents stolen in a massive hack at the
film and television studio late last month, technology news
website Re/code reported, citing two people familiar with the
matter.
The company was using a denial-of-service attack through
hundreds of computers in Asia to cripple the sites where its
documents are available, the report said. (on.recode.net/1zRVtAa)
One of the sources told Re/Code Sony was using Amazon.com
Inc's cloud computing services.
Sony Pictures Entertainment and Amazon were not immediately
available for comment.
Hackers released sensitive data over the Internet, including
employee salaries, social security numbers and high-quality
digital versions of several unreleased films.
A group calling itself Guardians of Peace claimed
responsibility for the cyber attack that shut down most of the
studio's network for more than a week.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)