(Adds comment from Amazon Web Services)
Dec 11 Sony Pictures Entertainment was trying to
stop downloads of its documents stolen in a massive hack at the
film and television studio late last month, technology news
website Re/code reported, citing two people familiar with the
matter.
The company was using a denial-of-service attack through
hundreds of computers in Asia to cripple the sites where its
documents are available, the report said. (on.recode.net/1zRVtAa)
One of the sources told Re/Code Sony was using Amazon Web
Services (AWS), Amazon.com Inc's cloud computing
services.
"The activity being reported is not currently happening on
AWS," a spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.
"AWS employs a number of automated detection and mitigation
techniques to prevent the misuse of our services," the
spokesperson said.
"In cases where the misuse is not detected and stopped by
the automated measures, we take manual action as soon as we
become aware of any misuse."
Sony Pictures Entertainment was not immediately available
for comment.
Hackers released sensitive data over the Internet, including
employee salaries, social security numbers and high-quality
digital versions of several unreleased films.
A group calling itself Guardians of Peace claimed
responsibility for the cyber attack that shut down most of the
studio's network for more than a week.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru;
Editing by Joyjeet Das)