* Japan in close contact with U.S., no comment on possible
steps
* Japan sees no direct impact on abductees talks with
Pyongyang
* Chinese state-run newspaper says movie is vicious,
senseless
* South Korea says will cooperate with Washington
By Linda Sieg
TOKYO, Dec 20 Japan and South Korea condemned a
hacking attack on Sony Pictures that the United States has
blamed on North Korea and said they would cooperate in
international efforts against cyber-crime as asked for by
Washington.
The government of China, North Korea's only major ally, has
yet to respond to the U.S. call, but a state-run newspaper
denounced Sony's comedy woven around a fictional plot to
assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as senseless and
arrogant.
The Global Times, a tabloid run by the Chinese Communist
Party's official People's Daily, wrote in an editorial published
on Saturday that any civilized country would oppose hacker
attacks or terror threats.
"But a movie like "The Interview"...is nothing to be proud
of for Hollywood and U.S. society," it said in its
English-language edition, a publication aimed at a global rather
than domestic audience. "The vicious mocking of Kim is only a
result of senseless cultural arrogance."
Sony pulled the movie after hackers broke into its computer
network and leaked thousands of documents and unreleased movies
on the Internet.
The FBI said North Korea was to blame for the devastating
strike. U.S. President Barack Obama said North Korea appeared to
have acted alone, but Washington has sought help from Japan,
China, South Korea and Russia in combating similar attacks.
In Tokyo, Japan "strongly condemned" the cyber-attack but a
foreign ministry spokeswoman added that it was unlikely to have
any direct impact on talks with Pyongyang about Japanese
citizens abducted by the North's agents decades ago.
"We continue to demand that North Korea conduct its research
(on the abductees) rapidly and demand a quick report to Japan of
the results of the investigation," she said.
A spokesman for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Japan would
be closely coordinating with international society, including
the United States, on what action to take on cyber-attacks, but
added: "At this moment, we refrain from prejudging further
steps."
South Korea, which has blamed the North for a series of
cyber-attacks on its banks and broadcasters in 2013, said such
assaults could not be tolerated.
"South Korea will continue to share related information
related to the cyber-attack against Sony Pictures," the foreign
ministry said in a statement. "We will also continue to
cooperate internationally to strengthen deterrence and response
towards cyber-attacks."
Experts in Tokyo said the U.S. determination that North
Korea was behind the cyber-attack would certainly complicate and
could well derail Abe's hopes of any breakthrough in the talks
over the fate of the Japanese abductees.
"It's extremely delicate for Japan in this situation, given
how North Korea is vilified as the enemy," said Jeffrey
Kingston, director of Asian studies at Temple University's Japan
campus. "It's very difficult to continue dialogue."
Abe has made finding out answers to the fate of Japanese
citizens abducted to help train North Korean spies a signature
issue throughout his political career. In July, Japan eased some
sanctions on Pyongyang in return for its promise to reopen a
probe into the issue.
