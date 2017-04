LOS ANGELES Dec 19 Sony Pictures Entertainment chief executive and chairman Michael Lynton said on Friday that the Hollywood studio did not make a mistake in pulling satirical film "The Interview" after a cyberattack blamed on North Korea.

Lynton, speaking to CNN, was responding to comments made by President Barack Obama that the studio erred in shelving the film after cinemas refused to show it following unspecified threats from hackers. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Diane Craft)