LOS ANGELES Dec 19 Describing the lonely work
of leading a company through a devastating cyberattack, Sony
Pictures Entertainment chief executive Michael Lynton on Friday
said the Hollywood studio did not make a mistake in pulling
satirical film "The Interview."
Lynton, speaking in a lengthy interview with CNN's Fareed
Zakaria, was responding to comments made by President Barack
Obama that the studio erred in shelving the film after cinemas
refused to show it following unspecified threats from hackers.
"In this instance the president, the press and the public
are mistaken as to what actually happened," Lynton said in his
first public remarks since the cyberattack began last month.
Earlier on Friday, Obama said Sony should have released the
film and not bowed to pressure from hackers.
"I wish they (Sony) would have spoken to me first," Obama
said. "I would have told them, 'Do not get into a pattern in
which you're intimidated by these kinds of criminal attacks.'"
Lynton said he personally talked to senior White House
advisers, who were "certainly aware of the situation." But he
did not speak with Obama.
Lynton told Zakaria he was surprised that none of the other
major Hollywood studios came to Sony's aid during the
cyberattack and their struggles to release the film.
"It did make this entire enterprise to be a very, very
lonely affair," Lynton said.
Lynton said Sony Corp had "no alternative" but to
pull the screwball comedy about a fictional plot to assassinate
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un because movie theater chains
said they would not screen the film.
"We have not caved, we have not given in, we have persevered
and we have not backed down," Lynton said. "We have always had
every desire to have the American public see this movie."
Lynton, who worked previously at book publisher Penguin
Press, contrasted Hollywood's response from the support the
publishing world offered Penguin when Iran's Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini called for the death of novelist
Salman Rushdie in 1988.
"The publishers, the booksellers always stocked the book and
the authors all came out in support of the book," Lynton said.
"That did not happen in this instance. In this instance we stood
alone in trying to get a movie out."
Lynton added that he still would like the public to see the
film.
"The Interview," starring Seth Rogen and James Franco, was
set to be released on Dec. 25.
