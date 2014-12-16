Dec 16 Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc has been sued in a class action by two people who described themselves as former employees and accused the company of failing to protect employee data.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and alleged that Sony failed to secure its computer network and failed to stop hackers.

The employees are asking for compensation for any damages, as well as credit monitoring services, identity theft insurance and other assistance. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)