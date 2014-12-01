Pedestrians are reflected in a logo of Sony Corp outside its showroom in Tokyo July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/Files

The FBI confirmed on Monday that it is investigating the cyber attack that knocked out the computer network at Sony Corp's (6758.T) movie studio last week.

In a statement, the FBI said it is "working with our interagency partners to investigate the recently reported cyber intrusion at Sony Pictures Entertainment."

Reuters reported on Sunday that the FBI was probing the incident.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chris Reese)