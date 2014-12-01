Turkey blocks access to Wikipedia
ISTANBUL Turkey has blocked online encyclopaedia Wikipedia, the telecommunications watchdog said on Saturday, citing a law allowing it to ban access to websites deemed obscene or a threat to national security.
The FBI confirmed on Monday that it is investigating the cyber attack that knocked out the computer network at Sony Corp's (6758.T) movie studio last week.
In a statement, the FBI said it is "working with our interagency partners to investigate the recently reported cyber intrusion at Sony Pictures Entertainment."
Reuters reported on Sunday that the FBI was probing the incident.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chris Reese)
SYDNEY Alphabet Inc's Google said it will challenge amended tax assessments issued by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), which is trying to claw back billions of dollars from multinational corporations citing unpaid taxes.