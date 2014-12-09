UPDATE 8-U.S. VP Pence kicks off Japan talks, both sides seek "near term" results
* U.S. Commerce Secretary Ross says eager to increase trade ties
WASHINGTON Dec 9 A senior FBI official said on Tuesday that the agency has not confirmed suspicions that the North Korea is behind the unprecedented cyber attack on Sony's Hollywood studio.
"There is no attribution to North Korea at this point," Joe Demarest, Assistant Director with the FBI's cyber division said while speaking on a panel at a cybersecurity conference in Washington sponsored by Bloomberg Government.
"There is no discussion or confirmation of government involvement," he added.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Alden Bentley)
SHANGHAI, April 18 Audi AG and its China joint-venture partner FAW Group will produce and sell five "e-tron" plug-in cars in China over the next five years, part of a global push to boost sales of all-electric battery and plug-in hybrid vehicles.