WASHINGTON The hackers who launched a cyberattack on Sony Pictures praised the company's decision to cancel the release of "The Interview" and said its data will be secure if they continue to comply, CNN reported on Friday, quoting the message.

"It's very wise that you have made a decision to cancel the release of 'The Interview,'" the message said, according to CNN. "We ensure the security of your data unless you make additional trouble."

