(Recasts, adds NBC report, threat to other companies)
* White House not in position to confirm North Korea
responsible
* Sony Pictures grapples with costs to operation and
reputation
By David Brunnstrom and Piya Sinha-Roy
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Dec 18 Washington made
the woes of cyberattack victim Sony Pictures its own on Thursday
as the White House acknowledged that the devastating strike
against the big Hollywood studio was a matter of national
security that would be met by a forceful government response.
But the White House was not ready to put the blame on North
Korea, despite a U.S. official's indication on Wednesday that
Washington may soon formally announce the involvement of the
Pyongyang government.
President Barack Obama was monitoring the cyberattack very
closely, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said. But even as
the White House studied a "proportional response," experts
warned that the effect of strategies like cyber retaliation or
financial sanctions could be limited.
The attack more than three weeks ago by hackers identifying
themselves as "Guardians of Peace" is the biggest hacking of a
company on U.S. soil and might be repeated with other companies.
It brought down the computer network at Sony Pictures
Entertainment, prompted the leak of embarrassing emails, and led
to a film cancellation that many in Hollywood and Washington
said was tantamount to caving in to the hackers.
Sony decided on Wednesday to scrap its big Christmas Day
release of "The Interview," a comic film that culminates in the
assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a scene that
was leaked on the Internet on Thursday.
Sony pulled the film after movie theater chains said they
would not show the film citing security concerns after hackers
made threats against cinemas and audiences.
A senior North Korean U.N. diplomat declined to comment on
accusations that Pyongyang was responsible for the hacking
attack on Sony Pictures.
NBC News reported on Thursday night that U.S. officials
believe the attack was launched in North Korea and then routed
through servers in Taiwan to take advantage of faster computer
circuits. Reuters could not verify this report.
SCREENINGS CANCELED
After the cancellation of "The Interview," Sony began
pulling promotion of the $44 million film, dismantling the giant
promotional billboard on Hollywood's famed Sunset Boulevard on
Thursday.
Some of the Hollywood's biggest names howled over the
cancellation of the film starring James Franco and Seth Rogen,
the latter also a co-director on the movie with partner Evan
Goldberg.
Steve Carell, who has starred alongside Rogen in numerous
comedies, said: "Sad day for creative expression."
The hacking could hit Carell more directly. A film project
called "Pyongyang," a paranoid thriller starring the actor that
was to be set in North Korea, was scrapped by producer New
Regency, Deadline.com reported.
Neither Rogen nor Goldberg would comment on the fate of
their film amid grassroots efforts like screenings and petitions
to keep the movie alive and honor the filmmakers.
Three movie houses called off special screenings of 2004
Paramount Pictures puppet-comedy "Team America: World Police" in
which a U.S. paramilitary force tries to foil a plot by
then-North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, father of Kim Jong Un.
The Alamo Drafthouse in Texas scrapped the screening because
of "circumstances beyond our control," while the Ohio-based
Capitol Theatre and the Plaza in Atlanta said their screenings
were canceled by Paramount. Paramount declined to comment.
MORE ATTACKS EXPECTED
Sony said Wednesday it has no further plans to release "The
Interview," but that has not stopped speculation that another
company or maybe even Sony itself would aim for a smaller
distribution sometime in the future.
Sony's capitulation could mean that more businesses will be
targeted for cyberwarfare, security experts said, warning that
many companies were ripe for attack.
"I fully expect to see more actions like this against film
studios or other soft targets because they have not paid
attention to cyber security for so long," said Jeffrey Carr,
chief executive officer of Taia Global, a cyber security
company.
Sony's embattled executives continued efforts to undo damage
to their reputation wrought by the leaking of sensitive emails
from the November attack.
Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton met Thursday with
Sony Pictures Co-Chairman Amy Pascal to discuss racially
insensitive emails from her, included joking remarks related to
Obama and his taste in movies.
But Sharpton stopped short of asking for her resignation.
"The jury is still out on where we go with Amy," Sharpton
said. "We're not going to be satisfied until we see something
concrete done."
While Rogen last week praised Pascal for having the courage
to make the film, the long-time executive might be in a fight to
keep her job because of that decision.
"If you look at some of the emails, you have to go back and
research, and look at her discussions with the head of Sony
overall in Japan. They never wanted to make this movie in the
first place," Mike Paul, crisis management consultant and
president of Reputation Doctor LLC, told Reuters Insider.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Nichols at the United
Nations, Ritsuko Ando in Tokyo and Jim Finkle in Boston; Writing
by Mary Milliken; Editing by Grant McCool and Lisa Shumaker)