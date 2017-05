LAS VEGAS Jan 6 Sony Corp Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai does not see the November cyber attack on Sony Pictures Entertainment causing major upheaval in the studio's business.

Hirai told a roundtable of reporters at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas that he had signed off on all major decisions by the company in response to the attack, which the U.S. government has blamed on North Korea. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando, writing by Peter Henderson; Editing by Grant McCool)