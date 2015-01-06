(Recasts with revenue figures for "The Interview," adds
By Ritsuko Ando
LAS VEGAS Jan 6 Sony Corp Chief
Executive Kazuo Hirai on Tuesday said he does not expect the
November cyber attack on the company's film studio to have a
significant financial impact, two weeks after the studio rolled
out the movie at the heart of the attack.
The studio, Sony Pictures Entertainment, said separately
that the film, "The Interview," has generated revenue of $36
million.
Hirai told reporters at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las
Vegas that he had signed off on all major decisions by the
company in response to the attack, which the U.S. government has
blamed on North Korea.
Sony's network was crippled by hackers as the company
prepared to release "The Interview," a comedy about a fictional
plot to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The attack
was followed by online leaks of unreleased movies and emails
that caused embarrassment to executives.
"We are still reviewing the effects of the cyber attack,"
Hirai told reporters. "However, I do not see it as something
that will cause a material upheaval on Sony Pictures business
operations, basically, in terms of results for the current
fiscal year."
Sony Pictures said "The Interview," which cost $44 million
to make, has brought in $31 million in online, cable and
satellite sales and was downloaded 4.3 million times between
Dec. 24 and Jan. 4.
It has earned another $5 million at 580 independent theaters
showing the movie in North America.
Sony's unprecedented simultaneous release in cinemas and
online came together after it canceled the planned Christmas Day
wide release of "The Interview" because major movie theater
chains refused to screen it following threats of violence from
hackers opposed to the film. That decision drew pointed
criticism, including from President Barack Obama, that Sony had
caved to hackers.
Within a week, the studio struck deals with small movie
theaters that said they were keen to defend free expression and
with technology giants like Google Inc for a
simultaneous online release on sites like YouTube Movies.
Apple's iStore came aboard a few days later, as did
major pay TV providers.
It is still unclear if Sony Pictures will recoup the costs
of the film, starring Seth Rogen and James Franco, including an
estimated $30 million to $40 million marketing bill.
On Monday, Hirai praised employees and partners of the
Hollywood movie studio for standing up to "extortionist efforts"
of hackers, his first public comments on the attack launched on
Nov 21.
Sony Pictures may need several more weeks to rebuild its
computer network after what has been deemed as the most
destructive cyber attack on a company on U.S. soil. North Korea
has denied it is behind the attack.
(Additional reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Writing
by Peter Henderson and Mary Milliken; Editing by Leslie Adler)