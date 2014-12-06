LOS ANGELES Dec 5 Employees at Sony Pictures
Entertainment received threatening emails on Friday that claimed
to be from the group that carried out a massive cyber attack at
the Hollywood film studio.
The email said it came from GOP, the shorthand for
"Guardians of Peace," the group that claimed responsibility for
the hacking of Sony that began Nov. 24, a Sony spokesman said.
The attack crippled the studio's computer network and
exposed sensitive data. The identity of the Sony hackers has not
been determined, and it was not clear if the emails came from
the same group.
Sony, a unit of Sony Corp, did not provide a copy
of the email or detail its contents.
The FBI, one of the U.S. government agencies probing the
hacking, "is aware of threatening emails that have been received
by some employees at Sony Pictures Entertainment," FBI spokesman
Joshua Campbell said in a statement.
"We continue to investigate this matter in order to identify
the person or group responsible," he said.
The emails could be from copycats purporting to be the
hackers who had obtained the addresses of Sony employees from
the gigabytes of data leaked over the Internet, said Marc
Maiffret, chief technology officer of cybersecurity firm
BeyondTrust.
"Anybody could have written this," said Maiffret. "You are
going to have a lot of people leveraging the stolen data that is
available online for harassment and fraud."
The emails could mark the first high-profile follow-on
attempt to harass the company by other parties. Fraudsters are
likely to use other stolen data including Social Security
numbers, salaries, mailing addresses and proprietary information
about the company's operations to attempt to engage in a wide
variety of scams for a long time, he added.
Sony has hired security firm FireEye Inc and its
Mandiant forensics unit to investigate the hacking.
North Korea is a principal suspect in the attack, a U.S.
national security source told Reuters on Thursday. A North
Korean diplomat denied that Pyongyang was behind the hack.
North Korea had vehemently denounced Sony film "The
Interview," a comedy about a plot to assassinate North Korean
leader Kim Jong Un, scheduled for release on Dec. 25.
