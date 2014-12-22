(Add reports of internet outage in North Korea)
By Lesley Wroughton and Megha Rajagopalan
WASHINGTON/BEIJING Dec 22 North Korea, at the
center of a confrontation with the United States over the
hacking of Sony pictures, itself experienced Internet
outages on Monday, a U.S. company that monitors Internet
infrastructure said.
New Hampshire-based Dyn Research said the reason for the
disruptions was not known but could range from technological
glitches to a hacking attack. Several U.S. officials close to
the investigations of the attack on Sony Pictures said the U.S.
government was not involved in any cyber action against
Pyongyang.
U.S. President Barack Obama had vowed on Friday to respond
to the major cyber attack, which he blamed on North Korea, "in a
place and time and manner that we choose."
Washington last Thursday requested China's help, asking
Beijing to shut down servers and routers used by North Korea
that run through Chinese networks, senior administration
officials told Reuters.
The United States also asked China to identify any North
Korea hackers operating in China and, if found, send them back
to North Korea. It wants China to send a strong message to
Pyongyang that such acts will not be tolerated, the officials
said.
By Monday China had not responded directly to the U.S.
requests, the officials added.
In Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday it
opposed all forms of cyberattacks and that there was no proof
that North Korea was responsible for the Sony hacking.
TROUBLE STAYING ONLINE
North Korea has denied it was behind the cyberattack and has
vowed to hit back against any U.S. retaliation.
The hackers said they were incensed by a Sony comedy about a
fictional assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,
which the movie studio has now pulled from general release.
The United States had also asked several other countries in
the region for help, including Japan, which strongly condemned
the attacks but stopped short of blaming North Korea.
Doug Madory, director of Internet analysis at Dyn Research,
which detected the North Korean Internet outage, said: "For the
past 24 hours North Korea's connectivity to the outside world
has been progressively getting degraded to the point now that
they are totally offline.
"There's either a benign explanation - their routers are
perhaps having a software glitch; that's possible. It also seems
possible that somebody can be directing some sort of an attack
against them and they're having trouble staying online," he
said.
Current and former U.S. law enforcement and security
officials said only a tiny number of people in North Korea's
leadership have access to the Internet, and that almost all its
Internet links and traffic pass through China.
In its statement on Monday, China made no reference to calls
by the United States for joint action with it and other
countries to counter any similar cyberattacks.
"Before making any conclusions there has to be a full
(accounting of) the facts and foundation," Foreign Ministry
spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. "China will handle it in
accordance with relevant international and Chinese laws
according to the facts."
She said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a conversation
with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Sunday, "reaffirmed
China's relevant position, emphasizing China opposes all forms
of cyberattacks and cyber terrorism."
CYBER SPYING
China is North Korea's only major ally and would be central
to any U.S. efforts to crack down on the isolated state. But the
United States has also accused China of cyber spying in the past
and a U.S. official has said the attack on Sony could have used
Chinese servers to mask its origin.
South Korea, which is still technically at war with North
Korea, said computer systems at its nuclear plant operator had
been hacked and non-critical data stolen but that there was no
risk to nuclear installations or reactors.
"It's our judgment that the control system itself is
designed in such a way there is no risk whatsoever," Chung
Yang-ho, deputy energy minister, said by telephone.
He made no mention of North Korea and could not verify
messages posted by a Twitter user claiming responsibility for
the attacks and demanding the shutdown of three ageing nuclear
reactors by Thursday.
North Korea has denied it was to blame for the attack and
has vowed to hit back against U.S. retaliation, threatening the
White House and the Pentagon.
At the United Nations, U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power
dismissed as absurd Pyongyang's demand for a joint U.S.-North
Korean investigation of the hacking of Sony Pictures and threats
of retaliation if the United States refused.
"It is
exactly the kind of behavior we have come to expect from a
regime that threatened to take 'merciless countermeasures'
against the U.S. over a Hollywood comedy, and has no qualms
about holding tens of thousands of people in harrowing gulags,"
Power said.
Several U.S. officials said that the FBI, which has taken
the lead inside the government in investigating the Sony hack,
had help from other agencies, including spy agencies, among them
the secretive National Security Agency.
The NSA's cyber security and cyber spying capabilities are
the most formidable of any U.S. agency, but it has been under
criticism since former contractor Edward Snowden disclosed
secrets of the agency's surveillance mechanisms last year.
(Additional reporting by David Brunnstrom and Mark Hosenball in
Washington; Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Linda Sieg, Tetsushi
Kajimoto and Kiyoshi Takenaka in Tokyo; Editing by David Storey
and Steve Orlofsky)