By Ronald Grover , Mark Hosenball and Jim Finkle
LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON/BOSTON Dec 2 Eight days
after a massive cyber attack on Sony Pictures Entertainment, the
Hollywood studio was still struggling to restore some systems on
Tuesday evening as investigators combed for evidence to identify
the culprit.
Some employees at the Sony Corp entertainment unit
were given new computers to replace ones that had been attacked
with the rare data-wiping virus, which had made their machines
unable to operate, according to a person with knowledge of
Sony's operations.
In a memo to staff seen by Reuters, studio co-chiefs Michael
Lynton and Amy Pascal acknowledged that "a large amount of
confidential Sony Pictures Entertainment data has been stolen by
the cyber attackers, including personnel information and
business documents."
They are "not yet sure of the full scope of information that
the attackers have or might release," according to the memo
first reported by Variety, and encouraged employees to take
advantage of identity protection services being offered.
Their concern underscores the severity of the breach, which
experts say is the first major attack on a U.S. company to use a
highly destructive class of malicious software that is designed
to make computer networks unable to operate.
Government investigators led by the FBI are considering
multiple suspects in the attack, including North Korea,
according to a U.S. national security official with knowledge of
the investigation.
The FBI said Tuesday that it is working with its
counterparts in Sony's home country of Japan in the
investigation.
That comes after it warned U.S. businesses on Monday about
hackers' use of malicious software and suggested ways to defend
themselves. The warning said some of the software used by the
hackers had been compiled in Korean, but it did not discuss any
possible connection to North Korea.
SONY'S TROUBLES
The hack, which was launched Nov. 24, only affected
computers with Microsoft Corp's Windows software, so
Sony employees using Apple Inc Macs, including many in
the marketing department, had not been affected, according to
the person familiar with Sony's operations, who was not
authorized to publicly discuss the attack.
Sony Pictures Entertainment shut down its internal computer
network last week to prevent the data-wiping software from
causing further damage, forcing employees to use paper and pen.
The studio has brought some systems back on line, focusing
first on those from which the company generates revenues,
including those involved with marketing and distributing its
films and TV shows, according to the person.
The hack comes at a tough time for Sony, following soon
after a denial-of-service attack on Sony's PlayStation Network
in August. Sony was also victim of a notorious 2011 breach that
compromised data of tens of millions of PlayStation Network
users.
It also comes just as the company's CEO Kazuo Hirai is
trying to grow the entertainment business to help offset losses
in its mobile division.
He has been under pressure to prove the segment's growth
potential after rejecting a proposal by U.S. hedge fund Third
Point to spin it off last year.
FORENSIC INVESTIGATION
People claiming responsibility for this latest attack have
posted high-quality digital copies of yet-to-be-released Sony
films and what they claim are sensitive data about its
operations and employees on Internet download sites, making them
freely available to the public in a series of releases over the
past five days.
Sony's holiday musical "Annie", which is due to be released
Dec. 19 in the United States, was available for download on a
popular piracy site on Tuesday evening.
Daniel Clemens, chief executive of cyber security firm
PacketNinjas, said he has reviewed the files released to date
and believes they were stolen from Sony.
He said he found business contracts as well as Social
Security numbers, salary information and medical data about
employees.
"This is a horrible compromise," Clemens said.
The U.S. national security official, who asked to remain
anonymous, told Reuters on Tuesday that the forensic
investigation is in its early stages, and that no clear suspects
have emerged.
The technology news site Re/code reported Nov. 28 that Sony
was investigating whether hackers working on behalf of the North
Korean government were responsible for the attack as retribution
for the company's backing of the film "The Interview."
The comedy, which is due to be released in the United States
and Canada on Dec. 25, is about a CIA plot to assassinate North
Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Pyongyang denounced the film as "an
act of war" in a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in
June.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing
by Mary Milliken, Lisa Shumaker and Rachel Armstrong)