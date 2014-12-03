(Adds comment from JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO)
By Jim Finkle
Dec 3 Hackers used tools in a devastating cyber
attack on Sony Pictures Entertainment that were based on ones
used in similar attacks conducted against South Korea by North
Korea, a person familiar with the company's investigation said
on Wednesday.
The person, who was not authorized to publicly discuss
Sony's probe into the attack, said that investigators hired by
the company made the connection to North Korea as they reviewed
evidence left by the hackers.
The technology news site Re/code reported earlier on
Wednesday that Sony intends to name North Korea as the source of
the attack, which exposed massive volumes of internal company
data and shut down its computer systems for a week.
But U.S. national security officials said government
agencies still had not determined whether North Korea was
responsible for the Sony Pictures attack.
The hacking into one of Hollywood's biggest studios has
alarmed the government and cyber security experts, who say this
is the first major attack on a U.S. company to use a highly
destructive class of malicious software that is designed to
incapacitate computer networks. The FBI issued a warning to U.S.
businesses on Monday.
The attack launched on Nov. 24 came a month before the
entertainment unit at Sony Corp. is due to release "The
Interview," a comedy starring James Franco and Seth Rogen as two
journalists recruited by the CIA to assassinate North Korean
leader Kim Jong Un.
The Pyongyang government denounced the film as "undisguised
sponsoring of terrorism, as well as an act of war" in a letter
to U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in June.
TOO EARLY FOR DEFINITIVE ASSESSMENTS
Details of the announcement from Sony about a North Korean
link were still being finalized and could be released as early
as Wednesday, according to Re/code. (on.recode.net/1I0Erp2)
But when asked about the Re/code report, a Sony spokeswoman
said no announcement from the studio was coming.
Sony hired security firm FireEye Inc and its
Mandiant forensics unit to lead the probe. Mandiant has handled
some of the largest data breaches, including the 2013 holiday
attack on Target Corp.
One national security official said that numerous
governments, groups and individuals are capable of mounting
sophisticated hacking attacks, and that at this point the
offensive on Sony Pictures did not appear particularly unique.
Another official said that it was still too soon after the hack
to make definitive assessments of responsibility.
Representatives of the FBI and Department of Homeland
Security, which are conducting a separate investigation into the
attack, declined to comment, as did the Justice Department and
White House.
JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie
Dimon, whose bank was recently hit by hackers stealing records
of 83 million customers, said companies need to learn how to
cope with cyber threats like the Sony hack.
"I mean, I wouldn't freak out about it. I would just take it
like a serious issue of security," Dimon told Reuters after an
event hosted by the Business Roundtable in Washington.
Sony has struggled to get all of its systems back up nine
days after the attack and studio co-chiefs told staff in a memo
on Tuesday that they still did not know the "full scope of
information that the hackers might have or release."
They said personnel and business information was
compromised, without giving further details, while encouraging
employees to use identity protection services offered by the
company.
The attack is another blow for Sony Pictures, which produces
the blockbuster James Bond and Spider-Man franchises. In the
past year, the company laid off staff and cut costs after
pressure from activist investor Daniel Loeb to improve
profitability. That followed expensive 2013 flops such as "After
Earth" and "White House Down."
(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston; Additional reporting by
Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Mark Hosenball and Emily
Stephenson in Washington; Writing by Mary Milliken; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)