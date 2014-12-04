(Adds report on Deloitte)
By Jim Finkle
Dec 3 Cyber investigators looking for the
culprits of a devastating hack into Sony Pictures Entertainment
have found some links to North Korea - hacking tools similar to
those used by that country in previous attacks on South Korea.
A person familiar with the company's investigation said on
Wednesday that investigators hired by the company made the
connection as they reviewed evidence left by the hackers. The
person was not authorized to publicly discuss the Sony probe and
requested anonymity.
North Korea has been suggested by some experts as a possible
source of the attack that exposed massive volumes of internal
company data and shut down the computer systems of one of
Hollywood's biggest studios.
The hacking launched on Nov. 24 came a month before the
entertainment unit at Sony Corp is due to release "The
Interview," a comedy starring James Franco and Seth Rogen as two
journalists recruited by the CIA to assassinate North Korean
leader Kim Jong Un.
The Pyongyang government denounced the film as "undisguised
sponsoring of terrorism, as well as an act of war" in a letter
to U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon in June.
The technology news site Re/code reported earlier on
Wednesday that Sony intends to name North Korea as the source of
the attack. But when asked about the Re/code report, a Sony
spokeswoman said no announcement from the studio was coming.
U.S. national security officials also said government
agencies still had not determined whether North Korea was
responsible for the Sony Pictures attack.
The hacking has alarmed the government and cyber security
experts, who say this is the first major attack on a U.S.
company to use a highly destructive class of malicious software
that is designed to incapacitate computer networks. The FBI
issued a warning to U.S. businesses on Monday.
The attack's ramifications appear to have spread beyond
Sony. Information released by the hackers included documents
that appeared to detail 2005 salaries and other personnel
information from accounting and consulting firm Deloitte &
Touche, according to cable news network Fusion. The
data may have come from the computer of a Sony employee who
previously worked at Deloitte and had saved some files, Fusion
said in its report.
Deloitte spokesman Jonathan Gandal said company officials
"have not confirmed the veracity of this information at this
time."
'SERIOUS ISSUE OF SECURITY'
Sony hired security firm FireEye Inc and its
Mandiant forensics unit to lead the probe. Mandiant has handled
some of the largest data breaches, including the 2013 holiday
attack on Target Corp.
One national security official said that numerous
governments, groups and individuals are capable of mounting
sophisticated hacking attacks, and that at this point the
offensive on Sony Pictures did not appear particularly unique.
Another official said that it was still too soon after the hack
to make definitive assessments of responsibility.
Representatives of the FBI and Department of Homeland
Security, which are conducting a separate investigation into the
attack, declined to comment, as did the Justice Department and
White House.
JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie
Dimon, whose bank was recently hit by hackers stealing records
of 83 million customers, said companies need to learn how to
cope with cyber threats like the Sony hack.
"I mean, I wouldn't freak out about it. I would just take it
like a serious issue of security," Dimon told Reuters after an
event hosted by the Business Roundtable in Washington.
Sony has struggled to get all of its systems back up nine
days after the attack and studio co-chiefs told staff in a memo
on Tuesday that they still did not know the "full scope of
information that the hackers might have or release."
They said personnel and business information was
compromised, without giving further details, while encouraging
employees to use identity protection services offered by the
company.
The attack is another blow for Sony Pictures, which produces
the blockbuster James Bond and Spider-Man franchises. In the
past year, the company laid off staff and cut costs after
pressure from activist investor Daniel Loeb to improve
profitability. That followed expensive 2013 flops such as "After
Earth" and "White House Down."
(Additional reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles, Malathi
Nayak in San Francisco, Mark Hosenball and Emily Stephenson in
Washington; Writing by Mary Milliken; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)