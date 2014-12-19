WASHINGTON Dec 19 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry on Friday criticized North Korea for carrying out a
cyberattack against Sony Pictures and urged other nations to
stand with the United States against such hacking.
"The United States condemns North Korea for the cyber-attack
targeting Sony Pictures Entertainment," Kerry said in written
statement.
Separately, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said U.S.
and Chinese officials had met in Washington and Beijing to
discuss the issue, adding that: "both China and the United
States agree that conducting destructive attacks in cyberspace
is outside the norms of appropriate cyber behavior."
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Susan Heavey)