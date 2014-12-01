(Adds that FBI is investigating the case, background on
BOSTON/LOS ANGELES Nov 30 Sony Pictures
Entertainment has hired FireEye Inc's Mandiant
forensics unit to clean up a massive cyber attack that knocked
out the studio's computer network nearly a week ago, three
people with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is also
investigating the incident, said one of the people, who were not
authorized to publicly discuss efforts to deal with the attack.
The computer systems at the Sony Corp unit went
down last Monday after displaying a red skull and the phrase
"Hacked By #GOP," which reportedly stands for Guardians of
Peace, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Technicians are making headway in repairing damage caused by
the attack and expect to have the email systems back online
Monday, said the source who commented on the FBI investigation.
Sony executives have declined to comment on the scope of the
attack, though emails have been bouncing back with messages
asking senders to call employees because the system was
"experiencing a disruption."
Representatives with FireEye and the FBI declined comment.
Mandiant is an incident response firm that helps victims of
breaches identify the extent of attacks, clean up networks and
restore systems. The firm has handled some of the largest
breaches uncovered to date, including the 2013 holiday attack on
Target Corp.
Technology news website Re/code reported on Friday that Sony
was investigating to determine whether hackers working on behalf
of North Korea have launched the attack in retribution for the
studio's backing of the film "The Interview," which is to be
released on Dec. 25 in the United States and Canada.
The movie is a comedy about a CIA attempt to assassinate
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The Pyongyang government
denounced the film as "undisguised sponsoring of terrorism, as
well as an act of war" in a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon.
