WASHINGTON/BOSTON, Dec 12 - Sony Pictures Entertainment
representatives have advised U.S. authorities they are deeply
concerned the studio might fall victim to more cyberattacks
after it releases the film "The Interview" on Dec. 25, a U.S.
national security source said on Friday.
"They are spooked," said the official, who was not
authorized to publicly comment on government discussions with
the Sony Corp unit, which is still rebuilding some
computer systems as it seeks to repair its public image after a
devastating two-pronged attack was revealed last month.
Sony Pictures spokeswoman Jean Guerin declined comment on
the U.S. official's remark ahead of the Christmas Day release of
"The Interview" in the United States and Canada.
People familiar with probes by both the U.S. government and
Sony have previously told Reuters that Pyongyang is the primary
suspect. They believe the attack was retribution for backing of
"The Interview," a comedy about a CIA assassination attempt on
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
A second U.S. government official told Reuters the National
Security Division of the Department of Justice is involved in
the hacking probe, which is a signal that the authorities are
actively investigating whether "state actors" could be behind
the attack.
To be sure, U.S. officials say that while North Korea is a
leading suspect, they are continuing to investigate the case and
have reached no final conclusion.
John Carlin, assistant attorney general for the National
Security Division, said on Tuesday at an event sponsored by
online subscription service Bloomberg Government, that Sony was
closely cooperating with the Justice Department investigation.
"It has our full attention and we'll continue to work,
cooperatively and in partnership, with Sony," he said.
Hackers infected the studio's network with software that
wiped hard drives of Windows computers, preventing them from
booting up.
They also stole vast quantities of data, then leaked
sensitive documents on the Internet. Those documents included
private emails in which executives made irreverent comments
about celebrities and U.S. President Barack Obama, prompting the
studio to issue public apologies.
