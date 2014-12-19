Various lights are cast on a logo of Sony Corp on a podium during its high resolution audio products unveiling event in Tokyo September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/Files

LOS ANGELES Former Senator Chris Dodd, now the leader the Motion Picture Association of America on Friday called the cyberattack on Sony Pictures a "despicable, criminal act," in what is believed to be the first statement from major Hollywood studios on the hack.

The U.S. government has concluded that North Korea is responsible for the hack on Sony Pictures, which was targeted for its satirical comedy, "The Interview," about the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

