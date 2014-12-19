The logo of Sony Corp and a Christmas tree are reflected on the company's 4K television set at the company's headquarters in Tokyo November 18, 2014. Japan's Sony Corp said it is aiming to garner up to $11 billion in revenue from its movie business in three years time, a 36... REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN - Tags: BUSINESS LOGO)

UNITED NATIONS North Korea had nothing to do with a devastating cyberattack against Sony Pictures, a North Korean U.N. diplomat said on Friday after the U.S. government blamed Pyongyang for the incident.

"DPRK (North Korea) is not part of this," a North Korean diplomat told Reuters on condition of anonymity. He declined to comment further.

The FBI issued a statement on Friday saying North Korea was responsible for the cyberattack.

