GM to start pure-electric model production in China within 2 years - AP
General Motors Co will start production of a pure-electric model in China within two years, the Associated Press reported on Friday.
UNITED NATIONS North Korea had nothing to do with a devastating cyberattack against Sony Pictures, a North Korean U.N. diplomat said on Friday after the U.S. government blamed Pyongyang for the incident.
"DPRK (North Korea) is not part of this," a North Korean diplomat told Reuters on condition of anonymity. He declined to comment further.
The FBI issued a statement on Friday saying North Korea was responsible for the cyberattack.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Chris Reese)
General Motors Co will start production of a pure-electric model in China within two years, the Associated Press reported on Friday.
DETROIT A federal judge in Detroit on Friday sentenced Volkswagen AG to three years' probation and independent oversight for the German automaker's diesel emissions scandal as part of a $4.3 billion settlement announced in January.