(Adds context on reference to Iran; detail of possible response
to attack)
By David Brunnstrom and Jim Finkle
WASHINGTON Dec 18 The United States said on
Thursday a cyber attack on Sony Pictures was a serious national
security matter and the Obama administration was considering a
proportional response, although the White House stopped short of
blaming North Korea.
U.S. government sources said on Wednesday that investigators
had determined the attack was "state sponsored" and that North
Korea was the government involved.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said he was not in a
position to say that North Korea was responsible, but the
investigation was "progressing." He said the attack was an
example of "destructive activity with malicious intent that was
initiated by a sophisticated actor."
Earnest said U.S. national security leaders "would be
mindful of the fact that we need a proportional response." They
were also aware that people carrying out such attacks are "often
seeking to provoke a response," he said.
"They may believe that a response from us in one fashion or
another would be advantageous to them" by enhancing their
standing either among their cohorts or on the international
stage, Earnest said.
He said the United States viewed the attack as "a serious
national security matter" that President Barack Obama was
monitoring very closely.
Hackers who said they were incensed by a film on the
fictional assassination of North Korea's leader attacked Sony
Corp last month, leaking documents that drew global
headlines and distributing unreleased films on the Internet.
On Wednesday, Sony said it was canceling the Dec. 25 release
of the offending movie, "The Interview," handing what appeared
to be an unprecedented victory to Pyongyang and its abilities to
wage cyber warfare.
A U.S. government official familiar with the investigation,
but not authorized to speak publicly, said on Thursday
investigators were looking into similarities between the
attack and others in the past blamed on Iran.
MALICIOUS SOFTWARE
Cybersecurity experts have previously noted similarities in
code used to attack the studio and malicious software known as
"Shamoon" that was used against Middle Eastern energy companies
in 2012.
Shamoon damaged tens of thousands of computers at Saudi
Arabia's national oil firm, Saudi Aramco, in one of the most
destructive cyber campaigns to date. Some U.S. officials blamed
Iran.
Kurt Baumgartner, a researcher with Russian security
software maker Kaspersky Lab, told Reuters on Dec. 4 that there
were "unusually striking similarities" related to the malicious
software and techniques in the Sony incident, the Shamoon
campaign and a third set of attacks last year in South Korea in
which more than 30,000 computers at banks and broadcasting
companies were hit with destructive malware.
The 2013 attacks on South Korean companies were widely
believed to have been carried out by North Korea.
Cybersecurity experts say that one possibility is that Iran
and North Korea both bought the malware from the same source: a
cyber arms dealer in a third country with more advanced cyber
capabilities.
North Korea has denied that it was behind the Sony hacking.
In New York on Thursday, a senior North Korean diplomat at the
United Nations declined comment on accusations that Pyongyang
was responsible and on the film's cancellation.
The hacker group that broke into Sony's computer systems had
threatened attacks on theaters that planned to show it. Sony, in
canceling release of the $44 million comedy, cited decisions by
several theater chains to hold off showing the film.
U.S. experts say options for the Obama administration could
include cyber retaliation, financial sanctions and even a boost
in U.S. military support to South Korea to send a stern message
to North Korea. Another could be to return North Korea to a U.S.
list of State Sponsors of Terrorism from which it was removed in
2008, but the effect of any response could be limited given
North Korea's isolation.
Political analysts, including Joel Wit of 38 North, a North
Korea project at Johns Hopkins University in Washington,
questioned the effectiveness of any new sanctions and stressed
the need to ensure the support of China, which is North Korea's
biggest economic partner, its neighbor and long-time ally.
The United States has a deep economic relationship with
China but is at odds with Beijing over Washington's allegations
of cyber spying by Chinese state units on U.S. concerns.
The Republican chairman of the House of Representatives
Foreign Affairs Committee, Ed Royce, said the United States
should impose new penalties on the already heavily sanctioned
North Korea that would "wall off" the country from the
international banking system.
(Additional reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston, Roberta Rampton,
Steve Holland, Mark Hosenball, Matt Spetalnick and Andrea Shalal
in Washington and Michelle Nichols at the United Nations;
Editing by David Storey, Grant McCool and Christian Plumb)