By Ju-min Park and James Pearson
SEOUL Dec 5 Despite its poverty and isolation,
North Korea has poured resources into a sophisticated
cyber-warfare cell called Bureau 121, defectors from the
secretive state said as Pyongyang came under the microscope for
a crippling hack into computers at Sony Pictures Entertainment.
A North Korean diplomat has denied Pyongyang was behind the
attack that was launched last month but a U.S. national security
source said it was a suspect.
Defectors from the North have said Bureau 121, staffed by
some of the most talented computer experts in the insular state,
is part of the General Bureau of Reconnaissance, an elite spy
agency run by the military. They have said it is involved in
state-sponsored hacking, used by the Pyongyang government to spy
on or sabotage its enemies.
Pyongyang has active cyber-warfare capabilities, military
and software security experts have said. Much of it is targeted
at the South, technically still in a state of war with North
Korea. But Pyongyang has made no secret of its hatred of the
United States, which was on the South's side in the 1950-53
Korean War.
Military hackers are among the most talented, and rewarded,
people in North Korea, handpicked and trained from as young as
17, said Jang Se-yul, who studied with them at North Korea's
military college for computer science, or the University of
Automation, before defecting to the South six years ago.
Speaking to Reuters in Seoul, he said the Bureau 121 unit
comprises about 1,800 cyber-warriors, and is considered the
elite of the military.
"For them, the strongest weapon is cyber. In North Korea,
it's called the Secret War," Jang said.
One of his friends works in an overseas team of the unit,
and is ostensibly an employee of a North Korean trading firm,
Jang said. Back home, the friend and his family have been given
a large state-allocated apartment in an upscale part of
Pyongyang, Jang said.
"No one knows ... his company runs business as usual. That's
why what he does is scarier," Jang said. "My friend, who belongs
to a rural area, could bring all of his family to Pyongyang.
Incentives for North Korea's cyber experts are very strong ...
they are rich people in Pyongyang."
He said the hackers in Bureau 121 were among the 100
students who graduate from the University of Automation each
year after five years of study. Over 2,500 apply for places at
the university, which has a campus in Pyongyang, behind barbed
wire.
"They are handpicked," said Kim Heung-kwang, a former
computer science professor in North Korea who defected to the
South in 2004, referring to the state hackers. "It is a great
honour for them. It is a white-collar job there and people have
fantasies about it."
SIMILAR TOOLS
The technology news site Re/code reported on Wednesday that
Sony intends to name North Korea as the source of the attack.
But when asked about the Re/code report, a Sony spokeswoman said
no announcement from the studio was coming. The company declined
comment on Thursday.
Sony Pictures, a unit of Japan's Sony Corp, is the
distributor of "The Interview," a forthcoming comedy featuring
a plot to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. North
Korea has described the film as an "act of war".
Last year, more than 30,000 PCs at South Korean banks and
broadcasting companies were hit by a similar attack that
cybersecurity researchers widely believe was launched from North
Korea.
Months later, the South Korean government's online presence
was targeted, with the president's website defaced with a banner
reading "Long live General Kim Jong Un, president of
reunification!"
Neither attack was particularly sophisticated, but South
Korean authorities said North Korea was to blame, even though
'hacktivist' groups - online activists who hack high-profile
targets in order to spread political messages - first appeared
to claim responsibility.
Those attacks used rudimentary but effective malware which
security researchers later dubbed DarkSeoul.
Also known as the DarkSeoul Gang, the hackers have been
involved in a five-year spree against South Korean targets,
according to a report last year by computer security firm
Symantec, which estimated the group included 10 to 50 hackers
and described it as "unique" in its ability to carry out
high-profile and damaging attacks over several years.
Some security experts have cast doubt on North Korean
involvement in the attack on Sony, citing the publicity-seeking
hacktivist style of the attacks. However, the use of an unknown
name by the group behind the Sony attacks, "Guardians of Peace",
is similar to previous attacks by the DarkSeoul gang.
It remains unclear if the DarkSeoul gang are outsiders
working on behalf of North Korea, or some of Pyongyang's troops
in the isolated country's own 'cyber army'.
(Additional reporting by Jim Finkle and Ron Grover; Editing by
Tony Munroe and Raju Gopalakrishnan)