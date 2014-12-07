SEOUL Dec 7 A crippling cyber attack on Sony
Pictures Entertainment may have been the work of pro-North
Korean supporters, and allegations that the isolated country was
to blame are "wild rumour", state media said on Sunday.
An article in the state KCNA news agency said North Korea
had "called on the world" to defend it from a forthcoming Sony
Pictures Entertainment comedy, 'The Interview,' which features a
plot to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
North Korea has described the film as an "act of war".
"The hacking into Sony Pictures might be a righteous deed of
the supporters and sympathisers with the DPRK in response to its
appeal," the article said, using the official DPRK acronym for
North Korea.
The article denounced South Korea for "floating the false
rumour that the North was involved in the hacking", and warned
the United States that "there are a great number of supporters
and sympathizers with the DPRK all over the world".
It said 'Guardians of Peace', a previously unknown hacking
gang which has taken responsibility for the attack, was one such
group. A North Korean diplomat has denied Pyongyang was behind
the attack that was launched last month but a U.S. national
security source said it was a suspect.
Pyongyang has active cyber-warfare capabilities, military
and software security experts have said. Much of it is targeted
at the South, technically still in a state of war with North
Korea.
The attack exposed a trove of internal data, including
salaries and Social Security numbers, and shut down the computer
systems at the entertainment arm of Sony Corp.
